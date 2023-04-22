Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $38.07. Webster Financial shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 244,090 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.24.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.