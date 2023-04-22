Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,697 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 409,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

