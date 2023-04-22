Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

ETR stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $125.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.41%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

