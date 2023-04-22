Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 24,954 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

