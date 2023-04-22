Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

AVY opened at $178.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.