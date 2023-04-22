DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Insider Activity

Lithia Motors Price Performance

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $227.17 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $314.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.55.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.