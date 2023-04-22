Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

