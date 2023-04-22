Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Rises By 10.8%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,354.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

BMXMF opened at $104.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

