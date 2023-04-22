Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Rises By 10.8%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,354.0 days.
bioMérieux Stock Performance
BMXMF opened at $104.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $110.14.
bioMérieux Company Profile
