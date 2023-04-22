Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Decreases By 7.0%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKLF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.49.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

