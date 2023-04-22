BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,645,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 7,287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

BHP Group Trading Down 2.2 %

BHP Group stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

