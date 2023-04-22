Short Interest in P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Drops By 6.1%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 461.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

Shares of P/F Bakkafrost stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.