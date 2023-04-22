Short Interest in P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Drops By 6.1%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 461.0 days.
P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance
Shares of P/F Bakkafrost stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $72.54.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
