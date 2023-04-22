Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Grows By 8.5%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BDCO opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. Blue Dolphin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
