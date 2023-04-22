Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Grows By 8.5%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDCO opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. Blue Dolphin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

