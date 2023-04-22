Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

