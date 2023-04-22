Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2136 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS WIHLY opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.
About Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (WIHLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.