Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on July 5th

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.
Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.7 %
KMB stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $441,478,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
