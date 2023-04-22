Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on July 5th

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

KMB stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $441,478,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

