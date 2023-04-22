OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:OCFCP opened at $23.25 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.
About OceanFirst Financial
