KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of KIO stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
