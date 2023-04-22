KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of KIO stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

