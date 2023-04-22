CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of £258.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5,160.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.45. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

