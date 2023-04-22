CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of £258.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5,160.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.45. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.69).
CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile
