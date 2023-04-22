TriMas Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.96 on Friday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TriMas by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

