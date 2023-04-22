Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on June 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.