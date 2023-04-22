Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

