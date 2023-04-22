Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.856 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

WES opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

