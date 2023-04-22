Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance
Shares of SHIP stock opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.43. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.42 ($0.02).
About Tufton Oceanic Assets
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.