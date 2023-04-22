Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7883 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LGGNY opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 355 ($4.39) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 285 ($3.53) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 375 ($4.64) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

