Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215.38 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Safe has a total market cap of $215.38 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $10.34 or 0.00037959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00144585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00068300 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039620 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.17408297 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.