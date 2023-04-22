Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 910,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,279.5 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

