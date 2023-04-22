Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Raised to GBX 110 at Barclays

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ROO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.44) to GBX 114 ($1.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 113.83 ($1.41).

ROO stock opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.22. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.70 ($1.42).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

