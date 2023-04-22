Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.03% from the company’s previous close.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. Inogen has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 104.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 553,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 553,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 1,774.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 221,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after buying an additional 201,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Articles

