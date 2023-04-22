ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0759 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAZY. Citigroup downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.40.

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.