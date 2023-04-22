The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target to $14.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

LXU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of LXU opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $692.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

