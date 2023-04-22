Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Announces GBX 1.72 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.03) on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 75.60 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.60 ($1.27). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.57. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,780.00.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

