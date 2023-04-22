NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 7th. This is a boost from NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 98.96, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41.

In related news, insider Sebastian Evans 2,443,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

