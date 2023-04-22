Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7719 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Wilmar International has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $33.77.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.