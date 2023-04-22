Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7719 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Wilmar International has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $33.77.
Wilmar International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilmar International (WLMIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.