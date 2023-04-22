Oppenheimer Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $122.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.70.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $143.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 247.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

