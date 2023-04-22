DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on May 12th

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0048 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

DNB Bank ASA



DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

