DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on May 12th

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0048 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90.
DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.
About DNB Bank ASA
