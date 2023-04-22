Proximus PLC (BGAOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Proximus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. HSBC upgraded Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

