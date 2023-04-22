OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($9.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.38) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.28) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.90) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777 ($9.62).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.11) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 510.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 485.25. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 599 ($7.41). The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.22 and a beta of 1.36.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 7.05%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.09), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($334,774.31). 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.