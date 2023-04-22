Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STAN. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 970 ($12.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.28) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 875 ($10.83).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 638.60 ($7.90) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 685.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 639.94. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 478.60 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.89). The firm has a market cap of £18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,173.91%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.67), for a total transaction of £165,723.41 ($205,077.85). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.67), for a total value of £165,723.41 ($205,077.85). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.69), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($128,587.96). In the last three months, insiders sold 54,239 shares of company stock valued at $38,364,700. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.