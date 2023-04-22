AJ Bell’s (AJB) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($3.84) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJB. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.17) on Friday. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 242.80 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.07 ($5.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £15,989.40 ($19,786.41). 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

