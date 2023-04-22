Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Rightmove Stock Performance

RTMVY opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTMVY. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.42) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.06) to GBX 510 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.06) to GBX 602 ($7.45) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $582.40.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

