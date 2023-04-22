Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $48.92 million and approximately $948,566.15 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001227 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,437,932 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

