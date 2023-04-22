Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Topdanmark A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Topdanmark A/S Price Performance
Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPDKY shares. HSBC downgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $389.33.
About Topdanmark A/S
Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.
