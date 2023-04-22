Steem Price Reaches $0.22 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Steem has a market cap of $93.79 million and $21.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,232.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00314400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00564468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00443752 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,230,833 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.