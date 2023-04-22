HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.39) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.14) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.40) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.66) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.18) target price on HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 741 ($9.17).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 573.70 ($7.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 971.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 585.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 539.04. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is 4,406.78%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.83), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($414,430.53). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

