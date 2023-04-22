Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 141 ($1.74) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elementis to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.21. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £713.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,357.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88.

Insider Transactions at Elementis

About Elementis

In other news, insider Paul Waterman sold 87,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £103,416.38 ($127,974.73). In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total value of £103,416.38 ($127,974.73). Also, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £22,600 ($27,966.84). Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.