Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Mining plc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
EDV opened at C$35.39 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$22.77 and a 1 year high of C$36.44. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -98.31, a P/E/G ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 13,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total transaction of C$252,330.00. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
Featured Stories
