Analyzing Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) and Its Competitors

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -4.44 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.23 billion $2.21 billion -3.38

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -412.45% -2.66% -3.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 917 2147 2761 94 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.80%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold rivals beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

