Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

