Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

