Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of EGO opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 292.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,239 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

